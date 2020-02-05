Village cafe near Grantham provides boost to local community
Published: 12:00, 05 February 2020
A new cafe in Caythorpe has provided a brand new place for villagers to enjoy.
Based in Caythorpe village hall, the School Run Cafe serves delicious home-made treats and has become a much-needed hub for the local community.
Opened in December, the cafe has been an instant hit in the village and has garnered attention on a wider scale. BBC Radio Lincolnshire came to visit on 23 January, showcasing the cafe to the entire county live on their breakfast show.
