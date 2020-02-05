Home   News   Article

Village cafe near Grantham provides boost to local community

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 05 February 2020

A new cafe in Caythorpe has provided a brand new place for villagers to enjoy.

Based in Caythorpe village hall, the School Run Cafe serves delicious home-made treats and has become a much-needed hub for the local community.

Opened in December, the cafe has been an instant hit in the village and has garnered attention on a wider scale. BBC Radio Lincolnshire came to visit on 23 January, showcasing the cafe to the entire county live on their breakfast show.

Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE