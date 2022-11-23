The Leadenham Christmas market returns this weekend.

On Sunday, November 27, from 10am until 4pm, the Leadenham Christmas market will take place.

This will be held at the Leadenham House stables, where Fulbeck Craft Centre will be joining with this newly opened artisan market.

The Leadenham Christmas Market returns. (60854470)

There will also be food and drink available, alongside some jolly music to get visitors into the festive spirit.

It is free entry and there will be free parking at the Leadenham Village Hall. Dogs are also welcome!

For more information contact events@leadenhamestate.com or call 01400 272608.