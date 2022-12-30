Ancaster Christmas window advent calendar deemed 'enjoyable experience'
Ancaster's "walk it" advent calendar was a success.
Lotti Heidi Thomas, an Ancaster resident, organised for 24 households to decorate a window and each day from December 1, a window was lit up.
This was the third time the village created this and it went "very well", said Lotti.
She added: "It was great to see how some people volunteered again to join in, but also to welcome some new contributors and how everybody just got on with it.
"Everybody put so much effort into their window and not one of them was disappointing."
Woody's Bar and Lakeview Restaurant and the Co-Op store on Ermine Street, Ancaster also got involved and it was "great to see that they care about the community near them", added Lotti.
After another successful year, Lotti hopes the village will do it again next year.