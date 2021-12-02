A church has become the first in the Grantham Deanery to receive an Eco Church Award.

All Saints Church, Barrowby, first registered to join the Eco Church initiative in July 2021, and has recently received an Eco Church Bronze Award.

This award was given to recognise the efforts from the church to safeguard and protect the environment.

The national award and accreditation scheme, Eco Church, is run by A Rocha UK, a Christian Environment and Conservation Initiative that was established 20 years ago.

The scheme is run in partnership with Christian Aid, The Church of England, The Methodist Church, Tearfund, The United Reformed Church and All Churches Trust Limited.

Churches that want to join the scheme have to complete an Eco Survey about how they are caring for the earth in different areas of their life and work, including worship and teaching, management of church buildings and church land, lifestyle, community and global engagement.

The church warden at All Saints, Dave Parker, said: “We initially scored well on the management of our churchyard, which we maintain as a community greenspace and wildlife area, and on our worship and teaching as we regularly reflect on the issues of climate justice, nature decline and our role as custodians of creation in our services, youth work and prayers.

“We have also taken a range of steps to improve the energy efficiency of our grade 1 listed church building and we recycle all of our green waste.”

Once a church joins the scheme it collects points towards an award, such as bronze, silver or gold.

Dave added: “To gain our bronze award we have taken a range of other steps including reviewing our charitable giving and financial commitments, moving to fair trade and sustainable consumables and utilities suppliers, encouraging church members to car share and to undertake household carbon audits.

“We’re reaching out to other community groups and organisations in Barrowby including the school and parish council, and beyond including ‘twinning’ with another All Saints Church in Newark who began their eco church journey at about the same time as we did.

“We’re really delighted to be the first church in the Grantham Deanery to have achieved the bronze aware and want to encourage other churches to join us in practising creation care.”