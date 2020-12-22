A village church has received a cash grant towards helping to repair its damaged roof.

St. John the Baptist Church, Colsterworth, has received a financial boost from the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to help fund repairs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lifeline grants from the Culture Recovery Fund are designed to protect heritage sites and ensure that jobs and access to culture and heritage in local communities are protected during the months ahead.

St John's the Baptist Church in Colsterworth. (43682192)

St. John the Baptist has been awarded £24,800 towards a project of £28,500, for important repairs to the lead roofs to the north and south aisles, to prevent further damage from incoming rainwater. The grant comes at an important point in our larger project to repair and improve our beautiful 1,000 year old church.

Grants of up to £25,000 are being allocated to cherished heritage sites, like St. John the Baptist, across the country to cover urgently needed maintenance and repairs. This vital funding comes from a part of the Culture Recovery Fund called the Heritage Stimulus Fund and is administered on behalf of the government by Historic England.

As well as rescuing precious heritage buildings in need, the injection of cash will protect livelihoods for some of the most vulnerable heritage specialists and contractors working in the sector.

Culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: “These grants will help the places that have shaped our skylines for hundreds of years and that continue to define culture in our towns and cities. We’re protecting heritage and culture in every corner of the country to save jobs and ensure it's there for future generations to enjoy.”

St. John the Baptist church has played an important role in the community for more than 1000 years. The Grade 1 listed building has witnessed many important events in the life of our community including the baptism of globally important mathematician and scientist Sir Isaac Newton in 1642. Over many many years it has seen important events in the lives of local people and important national and cultural events.

Reverend Neil Griffiths, Vicar of St. John the Baptist Church added: “We are delighted to receive this funding from the Culture Recovery Fund. It will make a significant difference to the work we need to carry out and is an important next step in our plans to improve our church building, so that it can continue to play the important part in the life of our community that’s its fulfilled for 1000 years. We join with the people of Skillington, who also received a Culture Recovery Fund grant in celebrating this good news.”