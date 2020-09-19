Pizzini coffee shop, based on Bottesford High Street, celebrated 10 years of business last weekend by offering 20 ‘golden tickets’.

The golden tickets could be exchanged for a range of prizes including pizzas, milkshakes and cakes, to thank their loyal customers for supporting them.

Pizzini owner Ralph Morgan has lived in Bottesford for over 28 years, and took the challenge on of opening the coffee shop with wife Teresa 10 years ago with no prior experience in the industry.

Ten years on, and the 57-year-old is “gobsmacked” that it is still going.

Speaking about the golden ticket event, Ralph said: “It was absolutely brilliant. It was fabulous the amount of people who turned out for it. We had the children looking for these golden tickets. It was a great day.”

When asked if lockdown had been his biggest challenge, Ralph added: “Definitely. A huge, strange year.

“Without the locals, I wouldn’t be here now I don’t think. The support that they’ve given me has been amazing.”