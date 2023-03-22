A Bottesford coffee shop has received an award.

Pizzini Coffee Shop in High Street recently won a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award for 2022, and was runner up in the Rutland and Melton Favourite Independent Cafe, organised by Alicia Kearns MP.

The business, run by Ralph and Teresa Morgan, was nominated by a customer for the Rutland and Melton competition.

Teresa Morgan, owner of Pizzini, with her award. (63137534)

Teresa said: "We were very proud to receive these awards being a small independent family business.

"We serve pizzas, panini and cakes and are well supported by many of the villagers, as well as others who travel for their weekly coffee and cake.

"We were over the moon to receive this as a runner up."

First prize went to Welly’s Work Place with Sunny Skies Enterprise in Melton.

Pizzini has been open now for almost 13 years and continues to provide customers with a bite to eat, drink to savour and place to unwind.