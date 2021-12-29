A portfolio of five constructed cottages has been put on the market for more than £1 million.

The rurally located terraced cottages all have three bedrooms, gardens extending to the rear of all properties, as well as outbuildings.

This collection of red bricked cottages could be ideal for an investment buyer, who could let the cottages out as comfortable homes, although some of the cottages are subject to tenancies.

Credit: Brown & Co, Lincoln, the exterior of the cottages (53987710)

All of the cottages have slightly different layouts, this generally includes a kitchen, lounge, toilet and bathroom in addition to the three bedrooms.

However, one of the cottages also has a sitting/dinning room and another has a utility room.

Located in Harston, within the Vale of Belvoir, the cottages are just 5.5 miles south west of Grantham, providing a range of schools and is convenient for rail links or A1 access.

Credit: Brown & Co, Lincoln, an aerial view of the cottages (53987720)

More information on the cottages can be found at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/114134468#/?channel=RES_BUY

The cottages can also be bought separately, for between £200,000 and £249,950 each.

Credit: Brown & Co, Lincoln, an aerial view of the cottages (53987717)