Village delighted with revamped children's play park

A children’s play park in Redmile has been completely transformed thanks to a £60,000 grant.

The cash boost has been given by WREN, a not-for-profit business that awards grants to local community projects from funds donated by FCC Environment to the Landfill Communities Fund.

Redmile School's headteacher Julie Hopkins. (11519921)

Parish councillor Amanda Johnson said: “The park was first created out of wood by a group of dads years ago but it had fallen into disrepair over the years. We started saving money from other activities but the money from WREN has made all the difference.”

Ian Lowther, Amanda Johnson, Julie Hopkins, Byron Rhodes. (11519948)

Children in the village got involved in choosing their new park equipment before it was officially opened on Saturday by headteacher of Redmile Church school Mrs Julie Hopkin.

Amanda added: “We have saved a few items from the original park including a couple of handmade rocking horses.”