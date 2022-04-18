Adults and children enjoyed a free Easter Egg Hunt this weekend, organised by a coffee shop and pizza takeaway.

Pizzini coffee shop and pizza takeaway held their free Easter egg hunt in the village of Bottesford at the weekend.

Adults and children were encouraged to walk around the beautiful village on a sunny day and find Easter egg pictures which they took back to the shop to trade in for an Easter egg.

Darcy and Penelope with their Easter eggs. (56124713)

Twenty eggs were found overall.

Teresa Morgan said: "Pizzini would like to thank everyone that took part in this fun event. It was enjoyed by all."