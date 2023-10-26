After two years of deliberation, a village group has been able to plant over 5,000 daffodil bulbs.

Three years ago, a group in Redmile formed to raise money to make “enhancements” to the village.

One of these enhancements was to plant over 5,000 daffodil bulbs, however one person objected.

Left to right: Ian Lowther, Linda Sturgess and Paddy Williams 87 yrs, our oldest volunteer planting the first bulb.

However, now the group has been able to plant the bulbs after two years of deliberation.

Ian Lowther, a volunteer who helped to plant the bulbs, described the delay in planting the bulbs as the “daffodil wars”.

He added: “Despite significant delays over two years and the possibility that it might not go ahead at all, permission to plant has now been given and 5,000 bulbs have been planted by volunteers this autumn.

Left to right: Ian Lowther, John Reed, Corrine Hughes and Christine Greaves.

“It’s a nice thing to do for the village.”

Paddy Williams, 87, was the oldest volunteer to help plant the bulbs.

The community group raises money for enhancements from social events, business donations and contributions from the Redstock Music Festival, in Redmile.