Ropsley Village Hall hosts first produce show
A village hall hosted its first produce show last month.
Ropsley Hall hosted the Ropsley and District Produce show on Saturday, September 30.
The show was organised by Bethany Hicks and Henry Louth, and was supported by many members of the local community.
Bethany said: “[There were] over 140 different entries, ranging from heaviest potato to longest runner bean, cakes and chutneys.
“Local photographers showed off their talents in the different photography classes, and the show revealed many different artists in the local area and some interesting woodcraft, intricate paintings and detailed felting.
“There were even classes for the children to get involved with.”
Three judges decided the winners of each class.
First place was awarded to Pollyanne Roberts, followed by Victoria Wright in second place and Steven Kilpin and Clair Schofield in joint third place.
In the children’s classes, Annie was awarded first place and Theo was awarded second place.
Members of the public were invited in to look at the entries and enjoy some refreshments.
In the evening, St Peter’s Church served a Harvest supper.
The show will return next year.