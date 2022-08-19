A fully refurbished village hall has been formally reopened following extensive work.

Wilsford Village Hall was formally declared open on Tuesday (August 16).

The project, which began earlier this year, includes refurbished toilets, new floor coverings, redecoration, a new storeroom and a fully insulated main hall complete with new heating units and low energy lighting.

Jenny Harrison, Treasurer of Wilsford Community Land Trust, cuts the ribbon to reopen Wilsford Village Hall. (58754375)

The ribbon was cut by Wilsford resident Jenny Harrison who recalled how the idea for the project began four years ago, and eventually came to fruition thanks to the generous support of The National Lottery Community Fund, which approved grant funding of almost £150,000 for the work.

The Lottery grant is supported by donations from the Wilsford Community Land Trust, Bernard Sunley Charitable Trust, and Wilsford Parish Council, together with the Village Hall Management Committee’s own funds.

Jenny is treasurer of the Community Land Trust, which is freeholder of the village hall. She paid tribute to the real partnership of village organisations which has made the work possible.

She said: “Covid set everything back and then there were significant delays due to material shortages, plus cost increases, but we got there in the end.”

The village hall was originally completed in around 1981 as the sports hall for the village primary school next door, which subsequently closed.

It is effectively a large concrete barn with single storey extensions, and the main hall was cold and difficult to heat in winter. All that has changed with the insulation work, which was completed carefully to maintain the ceiling height - the hall provides one of the few full-height badminton courts in the area.

James Bell, chair of the Village Hall Committee, welcomed guests to the opening, and said he and his team look forward to the hall continuing to serve local communities for many years to come.

James said: "This is a major step for us, but in some ways it’s only the start. We are now bidding for a grant to replace the main entrance doors with accessible electrically powered ones, and we also want to refurbish the kitchen, and complete some external works as well. For small villages like ours, the village hall is a vital community hub.”

A group is also working on proposals which would provide future energy security for the village hall and neighbouring properties, potentially using a ground source heat pump and solar panels.