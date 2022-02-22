A village hall will host a puppet show adaptation of a classic children's story.

On Friday (February 25) at 6pm, a performance of family show, Oldilocks and the 3 Bears, will take place at Ropsley Village Hall.

The show, put on by Garlic Theatre, will mesmerise young children and adults alike with its fascinating puppets, music and elements of joining in.

Oldilocks and the 3 Bears (55037235)

After the show the audience will have the chance to meet the puppets and the performer.

The story follows Oldilocks, who finds a teddy bear in the park and remembers a delicious bowl of porridge she tasted years ago in the woods.

Something else happened but she can’t quite remember what, so she sets off for another adventure followed by a scruffy old pigeon. Will she find the bear's house and what will happen then?

Tickets are £12 for adults or £21 for an adult and two under 8s. Individual under 8 tickets are £6.

To purchase tickets, contact: ropsleyvh@gmail.com or 07789 994410.