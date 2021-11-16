Village home near Grantham on the market for more than £800,000
A six-bedroom farmhouse has been put on the market for £825,000.
Located in Walcot, the rural property has an adjoining horse paddock, oak framed garage and a range of brick outbuildings used for storage and a utility room.
Set in just over four acres of land, the traditional stone farmhouse has south facing views over rolling countryside.
This includes a paddock covering three acres of the land, which has a water trough installed.
In addition to its six bedrooms, the property also has three reception rooms and two baths across three floors, in addition to a large outdoor patio area.
The nearest train stations are 5.8 miles away in Rauceby and 6.6 miles away in Sleaford.
More information can be found on the property at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59610429/?search_identifier=0fab6df270056103ed394d79e15df088