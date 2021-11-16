A six-bedroom farmhouse has been put on the market for £825,000.

Located in Walcot, the rural property has an adjoining horse paddock, oak framed garage and a range of brick outbuildings used for storage and a utility room.

Set in just over four acres of land, the traditional stone farmhouse has south facing views over rolling countryside.

Credit: Will Barker & Co, the exterior of the property (53107994)

This includes a paddock covering three acres of the land, which has a water trough installed.

In addition to its six bedrooms, the property also has three reception rooms and two baths across three floors, in addition to a large outdoor patio area.

The nearest train stations are 5.8 miles away in Rauceby and 6.6 miles away in Sleaford.

Credit: Will Barker & Co, the outdoor patio (53107988)

More information can be found on the property at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59610429/?search_identifier=0fab6df270056103ed394d79e15df088

Credit: Will Barker & Co, one of the bedrooms (53107982)

Credit: Will Barker & Co, one of the bathrooms (53107979)

Credit: Will Barker & Co, the kitchen (53107991)

Credit: Will Barker & Co, the kitchen (53107985)

Credit: Will Barker & Co, the property and garden (53107976)