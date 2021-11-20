A six-bedroom detached home has been put on the market for nearly £1 million.

Located in Pointon, this former vicarage has six reception rooms and four baths and has been put on the market for £899,950.

The Old Rectory itself dates back to 1865, and the property still retains many of its original features, including the doors, staircase, shutters and moulding coving.

Credit: Quentin Marks, the front exterior of the property (53096486)

The property has been restored and altered to create a family home, with the additions of en-suites to each of the six bedrooms.

There is also a cellar and a detached annexe bungalow, which is ideal for a dependant relative or elder children.

Approximately three acres of land also come with the house, made up of adjacent open fields, an orchard, formal lawns, a leisure area and a utility garden area.

Credit: Quentin Marks, the staircase and downstairs hall (53096474)

Neighbouring the property is St Gilbert of Sempringham COE Primary School and the Billingborough Primary School is also just 1.6 miles away.

The nearest train stations are Heckington and Sleaford, which are 7.6 and 8.9 miles from the property.

Credit: Quentin Marks, the kitchen (53096477)

Credit: Quentin Marks, one of the bedrooms (53096466)

Credit: Quentin Marks, one of the en-suites (53096460)

Credit: Quentin Marks, the gardens (53096480)

Credit: Quentin Marks, one of the reception rooms (53096483)