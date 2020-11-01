A village near Grantham has hosted its first socially-distanced scarecrow festival to boost community spirit.

Ancaster has been ablaze with colour this week as residents showed off their creative sides with a variety of scarecrow designs including Woody from Toy Story, the patron saint of England Saint George and a Red Arrows pilot. Many had also incorporated pumpkins into their designs to coincide with Halloween.

The festival was the idea of Sheila Doll, who has lived in the village for five years and wanted a way to bring the community together and do something fun for the children.