An entire village lined the streets to say a poignant farewell to a beloved resident.

Georgina Baker, who was 55, passed away suddenly last month from a suspected heart condition.

She had lived in Ancaster since she was 17-years-old and continued to live in the village after meeting husband Spencer, who owns Ancaster Butchers, and having their daughter Mya, 17.

Georgina and Spencer Baker. (33888190)

Unable to attend her funeral on Thursday due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus, many of Georgina’s family, friends and neighbours took to the pavements - standing two metres apart - to pay their final respects as the hearse passed through the village on the way to Grantham Crematorium.

Spencer’s colleagues at the butchers let off smoke cannisters in purple and orange -Georgina’s favourite colours -as the hearse passed through the village.

Spencer was overwhelmed with the response from those that loved Georgina.

Georgina Baker. (33758859)

He said: “People stood on both sides of the pavements throughout the entire length of the village, including neighbours, family and friends. We didn’t know about the smoke until they let them off. It was a complete surprise.”

Georgina had worked as a victim liaison officer in probation in Grantham for many years.Although her exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, Spencer explained that she had suffered from heart problems most of her life and had undergone two operations.

Spencer added: “She was so kindhearted to everyone and well thought of.”

Robert Holland Funeral Directors, in St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, looked after the service.

Georgina Baker. (33758857)

Robert Holland said: “It was a privilege to look after the funeral of such a special lady who was so dearly loved by countless people.

“There must have been several hundred people on both sides of the street who were all applauding. The coloured smoke created a beautiful visual tribute for the people who were unable to attend the funeral.”

Georgina’s funeral will be followed by a much bigger memorial later on in the year when her ashes will be interred alongside her mothers ashes in the cemetery at Ancaster.

Robert added: “This will give people the opportunity to get together to grieve collectively.”

Read more Grantham