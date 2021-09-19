Sedgebrook marked Heritage Open Days with a Scarecrow Trail on the theme of People from the Past.

Alan Cook and Geraldine Statham provided the winning entry of Sir Isaac Newton. It was a close run thing with Mike and Sybil Hubbard’s Newbo Abbey Monk coming in a close second and Ian and Gaynor McKay’s entry of Mrs Whatton’s Chicken Farm in third.

Visitors were welcomed at the door by ‘Archbishop Justin Welby’ and the church featured a display of local crafts with teas and cake and a raffle for church funds.

The museum featured a new exhibition based on Sedgebrook blacksmiths with newly discovered photos of the old Smithy and the old Post Office. The exhibition created a great deal of interest. One visitor was Teresa Day, the blacksmith’s granddaughter. The exhibition can be seen until the end of the year, with the museum open daily from 10am to 4pm.

The weekend saw the launch of the new Church Visitor Mini-Guide produced by Elisabeth Carnell and sponsored by the Lincolnshire Co-op Community Champions grant. Every visitor received a free copy of the guide. Visitors totalled over 100, including young families with their children who were delighted with the children’s corner.

Saturday featured musical entertainment from Ron Webster on the piano and the Bryceson organ. He delighted the children by letting them try out the organ and sing along as he played nursery rhymes. Ron’s book on a lifetime in aviation was also on sale.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire started the day on Sunday by interviewing Elisabeth Carnell, the museum curator and Jenny Stuart for their Pirate Gold programme.

Following the event there were many comlimentary comments including “very welcoming and friendly”, “prepared to answer questions about the church and village”, “good refreshments”, “lovely to see lots of people”, “super museum, including living history”, and “admiring local talent – crafts!”

