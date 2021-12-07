Home   News   Article

Sedgebrook villagers near Grantham mark start of festive season with Christmas carols

By Laycie Beck
l.beck@newarkadvertiser.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 07 December 2021

A village has marked the start of the festive season on Friday evening (December 3) with carols and other Christmas celebrations.

Sedgebrook residents were also treated to a special visit from Santa, an illuminated tractor, truck and tree.

The Winter Singers led the crowd in rousing carols, and St Lawrence's Church provided mulled wine, mince pies and chocolate.

Santa on the illuminated truck (53534765)
PCC secretary, Jenny Stuart, said: "Special thanks to the Wade family and their team for the magnificent tree, illuminated tractor and truck. and to Santa for sparing some time from his busy schedule to delight the children."

Festivities will continue in the village with a wreath making session, a Christmas Eve carol service and Christmas quizes and games at the Social Club.

The Winter Singers performing some carols (53534768)
The crowd and Santa during the festivities (53534771)
The illuminated tractor (53534757)
