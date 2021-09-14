Knipton has been named in the 50 best villages in the UK by The Sunday Times.

The Leicestershire village, near to Belvoir Castle, is described as "blissfully unsullied by the modern world".

The Sunday Times, published on September 12, goes on to say: "Hidden among the lush green woods and fields that make up the happy agricultural backwater of the Vale of Belvoir its cluster of sandstone cottages around a pretty stream sit in the shadow of Belvoir castle.

"The cricket pitch, bowling green and well-used village hall complete a picture that couldn't be more traditional if it tried."

The Manners Arms, at Knipton, Leicestershire. Google Maps (51220773)

About 100 people call Knipton home along with the Manners Arms. The village hairdresser and the "friendly shop and post office" get a special mention for being at the real heart of the community.

Also on the list is Navenby, Lincolnshire described as a "great base for families". The Sunday Times explains that nearby "Wellingore and Leadenham may beat it for beauty, but this is the (Lincoln cliff village) where you can get everything you need and most of what you want.

Urban Gelato, Odling's butchers and Welbourne's bakery all get a mention.