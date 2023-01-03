A village with an average house price of £786,955 and its own cheese has been named among the 54 poshest in Britain.

Colston Bassett, in the Vale of Belvoir, has been named the poshest in Nottinghamshire by the Telegraph.

Its 'posh appeal', according to the paper, includes award-winning village pub the Martin's Arms, a nine-time winner of Nottinghamshire Dining Pub Of The Year housed in a Grade II-listed building and recommended by Michelin, Sawdays and the AA guides.

The award-winning pub the Martin's Arms, helped Colston Bassett earn the title of poshest village. Credit: Google Maps

England cricketer Stuart Broad’s pub Tap and Rum, Perkins Bar and Bistro and The Little Day Retreat spa are also all nearby.

The village is home to Colston Bassett Stilton, hailed as 'arguably the king of British blue cheese' by the Telegraph, ­which is produced at Colston Bassett Dairy ­— one of only five permitted to name its blue cheese Stilton.­

It is a well connected village, at just an 11-minute drive from Bingham and under half an hour's journey to Grantham and Nottingham.

With expensive homes and award-winning amenities, the village's small population ­— of just 399 in the 2011 census ­— makes the area all the more exclusive.