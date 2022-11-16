Brownies and Rainbows presented their standards at the Remembrance Sunday service in Sedgebrook church.

The groups had also made a wreath, which they laid, and an illuminated poppy seed display in tribute to the village's war heroes.

Jenny Stuart, reader at St Lawrence Church, Sedgebrook, said: "You could have heard a pin drop for the two-minute silence. We were so impressed with our young people.

A wreath and illuminate poppy display were made by the Brownies and Rainbows. (60710856)

Jenny added: "Our museum curator Elisabeth Carnell had been burning the midnight oil to produce a remarkable in-depth display about the men of Sedgebrook who died in the First World War and those who fought in the Second World War.

The Brownies and Rainbows standards in Sedgebrook Church. (60710852)

The display in Sedgebrook Church in tribute to the men who fought in the First and Second World Wars. (60710847)

"It really brings them to life and tells their stories, shows their pictures and their war graves. We are leaving it up for the rest of the year as the church is open every day and it will allow villagers and visitors to fully appreciate the display."