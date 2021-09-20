A village play area has officially opened thanks to a community grant.

The refurbished play area at North Witham is now open following the final sign off by the Colsterworth and District Parish Council earlier this month.

The opening has been made possible due to a grant of £31,177 from FCC Communities Foundation.

North Witham playground (51403658)

Colsterworth and District Parish Council contributed nearly £4,000 to the scheme and provided administrative and financial management to the project.

Volunteers from the community gave up hours of their time in planning, consulting and working on the site with the contractors.

The money has been used to buy new play equipment at the North Witham Village Hall. The site has been re-surfaced and surrounding area tidied up and made safe to make it an attractive and usable space with new equipment brought up to current standards that are modern, appealing, and accessible.

North Witham playground (51403666)

The parish council believe that the play facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it, as well as the wider community.

A spokesperson for the parish council said: “We are extremely grateful to FCC Communities Foundation for providing funding through the Landfill Communities Fund as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support."

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Communities Foundation local grant manager said: “We are delighted to have supported the parish council in bringing this project to fruition.

"This is an important facility for local people, and we are pleased to see it open and available to use”.

For more information about FCC Communities Foundation funding contact Cheryl Raynor at cheryl.raynor@fcccommunitiesfoundation.org.uk

