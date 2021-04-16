A village post office described as an “asset to our community” has been put up for sale.

Ancaster Post Office, which forms part of a three-bedroom detached house, is currently on the market for £375,000.

The property, on Ermine Street, is listed on Zoopla and is described as a “spacious living accommodation along with a brilliant location not overlooked with enclosed rear garden”.

Ancaster post office, images via Zoopla. (46178076)

The listing also mentions that the property is currently used commercially as the village Post Office, but notes that it “also lends itself to development back to a fully residential property that could be extended to create a bigger home”.

However, the parish council hopes the Post Office will be retained for the village.

Ancaster parish councillor David Sayer said: “The Post Office is an asset to our community and similar to all the businesses in Ancaster we would not like to see it closed permanently.

Inside Ancaster post office, images via Zoopla. (46178060)

“We do hope the new owners continue to run it as a Post Office. We acknowledge that rural Post Offices especially have suffered over the last few years with the move to online services, however, we hope that the catchment area for this Post Office is sufficient for it to remain a viable concern at the heart of a village.

“Ancaster is a wonderful place to live with friendly people, good services and connections to local towns as well as low crime. We are sure any new owners would be welcomed into the community.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson at Post Office headquarters said: “We have not received any resignation and the branch is open and serving customers.”

Located centrally in the village of Ancaster, the Post Office is 0.3 miles from Ancaster Railway Station and 0.2 miles from the local primary school.

The house also has a conservatory, utility room and a driveway with space for four vehicles.