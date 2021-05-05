A village school has received a prestigious international school award.

Colsterworth Primary School has received the Foundation level of the British Council’s International school award, in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education by enabling young people to gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life and work.

British Council International School Award success for Colsterworth C of E Primary School (46815592)

Louise Jordan, head of school, was delighted to receive the award.

She said: “We are delighted to have started our journey. It is all thanks to our fantastic modern foreign languages Kirsten Parriss and the dedication of our wonderful children that we have achieved so much in such a short space of time.”

John Rolfe MBE, schools outreach manager at the British Council, added: “Colsterworth Primary’s international work has earned the school well-deserved recognition. We are delighted and proud that they are committed to developing a whole school approach to embedding and celebrating international work. The dedication from everyone is enriching education and supporting globally aware young people and the development of key skills.”

The award is now available worldwide in countries such as India, Greece, Egypt, Lebanon, Nigeria, and Pakistan. Around 6,000 international school awards have been presented to schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.