Colsterworth Annual Produce and Handicrafts Show returned to Isaac Newton Memorial Hal
Colsterworth Annual Produce and Handicrafts Show returned to The Isaac Newton Memorial Hall on August 28, with children and adults claiming an array of prizes.
Vicky Page, secretary for Colsterworth and District Gardeners and Allotment Holders Association said: "With a bumper number of entries and more exhibitors than in previous years it was a wonderful display and it was good to be back."
One resident remarked that it was"so good to see village life happening again".
Particularly impressive was the children’s class with entries from Marnie, Seb, Henry, Jack, E. Hollingsworth, L. Hollingsworth and R. Hollingsworth.
Organisers are already looking forward to next year’s show on August 27, 2022.
The full list of prize winners were as follows:
- The Chairman’s Cup for best vegetable exhibit - Rod Young
- The Ruby Bell Cup for best flower and herb exhibit - Vicky Page
- The George Hall Trophy for the best Floral Arrangement - Vicky Page
- The Ron Briggs Trophy for best fruit or eggs - Steven Clark
- The Modd Trophy for the best exhibit in the craft section - Vicky Page
- The Tilly Cup for the winner of the photograph section - Graham Page
- The Children’s Cup - Jack
- The Millfield Cup for the best preserves - Loraine Spencer
- The J.D. & J.M. Watson Cup for the best baked goods - Jo Smith
The Old Sun Pottery special prize winners were:
- Winner of vegetable class with highest number of entries - James Skelton
- Exhibitor with highest overall number of entries - Vicky Page
- The Members Cup for the most points earned - Jo Smith
- The D.W. Bocock Cup for Reserve Best in Show - Steven Clark (Eggs)
- The Dr Eric Stafford Cup for Best in Show - Vicky Page (Embroidery)