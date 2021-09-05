A produce and crafts show returned to the delight of villagers.

Colsterworth Annual Produce and Handicrafts Show returned to The Isaac Newton Memorial Hall on August 28, with children and adults claiming an array of prizes.

Vicky Page, secretary for Colsterworth and District Gardeners and Allotment Holders Association said: "With a bumper number of entries and more exhibitors than in previous years it was a wonderful display and it was good to be back."

From left: Graham Page, Rod Young, Vicky Page, Loraine Spencer, Steven Clark, Jo Smith. (50876800)

One resident remarked that it was"so good to see village life happening again".

Particularly impressive was the children’s class with entries from Marnie, Seb, Henry, Jack, E. Hollingsworth, L. Hollingsworth and R. Hollingsworth.

Organisers are already looking forward to next year’s show on August 27, 2022.

The Colsterworth Annual Produce and Handicrafts Show returned. (50876762)

The full list of prize winners were as follows:

The Chairman’s Cup for best vegetable exhibit - Rod Young

The Ruby Bell Cup for best flower and herb exhibit - Vicky Page

The George Hall Trophy for the best Floral Arrangement - Vicky Page

The Ron Briggs Trophy for best fruit or eggs - Steven Clark

The Modd Trophy for the best exhibit in the craft section - Vicky Page

The Tilly Cup for the winner of the photograph section - Graham Page

The Children’s Cup - Jack

The Millfield Cup for the best preserves - Loraine Spencer

The J.D. & J.M. Watson Cup for the best baked goods - Jo Smith

The Old Sun Pottery special prize winners were: