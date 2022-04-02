A four-bedroom property has been put on the market for almost £1 million near Grantham.

The character property, set in the Vale of Belvoir, is a period village home on Main Street, Muston which is on the market for £825,000.

It has three reception rooms and a wealth of character features, including beamed ceilings, sash windows, plank and latch doors and feature fireplaces.

Credit: Fine and Country, The period village home on Main Street, Muston (55662034)

The property has a farmhouse kitchen with a traditional pantry, formal dining room and sitting room, and there is also a snug, study, utility room and guest cloakroom on the ground floor.

The principal living accommodation is on the ground floor, but there is also first floor accommodation which can be accessed from two staircases at either end of the property.

There is also a range of traditional brick built outbuildings, garage and ample off road parking at the property.

Credit: Fine and Country, One of the reception rooms in the property (55662024)

The property is situated less than two miles from Bottesford Station and six miles from Grantham station, where there is a direct link to London Kings Cross, making a commute to London a one hour.

There are also a variety of schools within three miles of the property.

More information can be found at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/120905339#/?channel=RES_BUY

Credit: Fine and Country, Some of the garden area of the property (55662005)

Credit: Fine and Country, One of the property's bedrooms (55662012)

Credit: Fine and Country, One of the property's bedrooms (55662015)

Credit: Fine and Country, One of the property's bathrooms (55662018)

Credit: Fine and Country, One of the property's bedrooms (55662021)

Credit: Fine and Country, One of the reception rooms in the property (55662027)