A village pub has been crowned the ‘East of England Champion’.

The Green Man at Ropsley was informed at the weekend of their success.

The award is a part of the Countryside Alliance Awards, which focus on businesses which source local foods, employ local people and contribute to their communities.

The Green Man at Ropsley. Photo: Phil Docherty (63112121)

Phil Docherty, who owns the pub with wife Leanne, said: “We're proud to serve as much local food as possible and we're renowned for our game dishes.

“Venison, pheasant, duck and partridge regularly feature alongside the traditional pub grub we're famous for.

“We also use locally sourced vegetables, Lincolnshire Poacher cheese, Lincolnshire sausages, succulent lamb from just three or four miles away and even honey from a beekeeper in neighbouring Haceby.

Phil Docherty. (7165744)

“The team of chefs at The Green Man are incredibly innovative in producing dishes that reflect our countryside location.”

The pub team will next head to the Houses of Parliament in May to find out if they are the national winners.

They will be up against the six other regional winners from across the UK.

Phil added: “We're up against some pretty tough competition for the national title. At the very least, it'll be a great day out in London for the chefs.

“To get this far already recognises their efforts and skills in what it is they do."