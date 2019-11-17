Village pub to host Christmas fayre to buy gifts for looked-after children

A Christmas fayre is being organised to raise enough funds to purchase gifts for local looked-after children.

Leanne Askew, who took over The Red Lion in Newton alongside husband Craig 11 months ago, came up with the idea after her children became friends with a child who has lived in a local children’s care home for the last few years.

The children wanted to do something special for them.

Red Lion at Newton. (21614171)

The Christmas fayre will be held in the pub’s new function room on Sunday, December 8, 1-4pm, with a wide range of stalls from businesses including Tiny Royal, Penny’s handpainted furniture, Belle’s boutique and Matty’s Candles.

Leanne said: “I am so excited that I have some amazing local business supporting me. All the money raised from the stall fees and raffle will be used to purchase gifts for these looked after children. I have been given a list of the children’s ages so we can buy age appropriate gifts”.

Youngsters will also be able to visit Santa in his grotto and post their Christmas lists to the North Pole.

Leanne is hoping for a good turnout on the day. She added: “We want to raise as much money as possible so we can put a smile on the children’s faces on Christmas morning”.

Leanne is still accepting raffle prizes donations.Contact the pub on 01529 497256.