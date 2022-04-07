A village pub is on the market for almost £500,000, with the owners set to retire.

The Nags Head at Saltby in the Vale of Belvoir is on the market through property specialists Everard Cole.

It is being sold on behalf of owners John and Kathy Cox, who are looking to retire from the hospitality industry.

The Nags Head at Saltby has been put on the market by Everard Cole. (55944991)

John and Kathy came to Saltby from the Recruiting Sergeant in Grantham, and since arriving in Saltby they have helped make the Nags Head a central feature of village life.

The Nags Head is a traditional village pub serving hearty, wholesome food accompanied by a great range of real ales, and is very much at the heart of the community, hosting many village events both communal and personal.

It also has a number of teams playing in local leagues including darts, crib and Petanque. Its reputation extends well beyond the village though.

One of two bars in the pub. (55944988)

The ground floor boasts two bar areas and a rear restaurant, with a fully equipped commercial catering kitchen with washup area.

In addition, the property has a 1st floor function, which although is no longer used, offers potential to either resurrect the previous use or conversion to letting accommodation.

The domestic accommodation is located over the 1st floor and briefly comprises of two double bedrooms, with a feature fireplace and stripped wooden flooring, refitted kitchen-diner, lounge with wood-burning stove, exposed brick fireplace and wooden flooring and a delightful refitted bathroom.

The domestic accommodation is in excellent condition and benefitted from significant investment from the owners.

Everard Cole director, Jon Heald, said: “The Nags Head is a wonderful pub in a sought-after village nestled in the heart of the Vale.

"John and Kathy have invested heavily into the property and a new owner will benefit from a very attractive property with enormous potential that offers an ideal opportunity for a pub/restaurant operator looking to enter or expand into the freehold pub market.

"It will be a sad day when John and Kathy finally do step back, but the sale presents a tremendous opportunity for a new owner and provides a great platform to take the business further.”