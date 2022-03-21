Fundraising events set up by a village community last week have raised a total of £2,000 to support the people of Ukraine.

Two fundraisers set up by the Ancaster Sports and Social Club and the Railway Inn have raised £2,000 in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee, who are helping refugees who have fled Ukraine.

Villagers and local businesses stepped up to support the fundraising efforts, which included a raffle running last week at the Railway Inn and a coffee morning at the social club on Sunday.

Baked goods were donated for the coffee morning at Ancaster Sports and Social Club. (55585037)

The raffle raised £870, before a generous donation from a local business owner of £130 took the total raised to an even £1,000.

On Sunday, the coffee morning raised £690, and another local business person topped up the grand total to £2,000 with a donation of just over £300.

The raffle and coffee morning also received donations of prizes and baked goods from the community.

Neil Butters, part of the team at the social club, said that Sunday's event was pretty good, and praised the generosity of the locals.

He said: "As it gets worse unfortunately, there’s going to be more and more people displaced. It’s all we can do.

Honestly, when you think about it, to sell a thousand tickets in a week in the village of Ancaster. Everybody had to take the time to take the money. It was a real good effort."