A village community raised over £2,000 in aid of Ukrainian refugees.

On Friday, a sausage and mash supper evening was organised by Caythorpe Village Hall committee and volunteers raised £2,050 for Ukranian refugees.

The event, attended, by 100 people was addressed by Reverend Chris Goldsmith from Leadenham Plurality, who gave valuable information to those residents looking to host refugees from the war zone.

The evening was cost free, with the Red Lion, Caythorpe, being the main sponsor, supplying and cooking lots of sausages. The pub also provided a generous raffle prize and helped out with the event.

The potatoes were donated by F R Goose Ltd. in Spalding.

The raffle which contributed £700 to the total, with prizes donated from many local businesses and residents.

The committee offered a huge thanks to all who took part in raising the money.