A village is celebrating after being awarded £10,000 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Sedgebrook Parish Council will use their funding for the improvements to The Village Green.

This new National Lottery funding will be used to replace the sweet chestnut tree with a good-sized hornbeam tree. The limbs of the sweet chestnut tree are unfortunately failing, so the tree will have to be felled.

An artist impression of the Jubilee Green Project at Sedgebrook. (57661341)

The parish council will then look at erecting an information lectern. A small, paved area will be laid from the new lectern to the notice board.

Paving will also be installed around the flagpole so that the remembrance planters have a good base to stand on and the pole will be more easily accessible.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. The National Lottery Community Fund distributes a share of this to projects to support people and communities to prosper and thrive.

Vice chair of the parish council, Gillian Mahoney said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can maintain the character of The Green for future generations and visitors to the village.”

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk.

During the pandemic, in 2020 alone, The National Lottery Community Fund distributed almost £1 billion to charities and community organisations across the UK.