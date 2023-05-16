A village celebrated the coronation with a “right royal picnic” and fete.

The day of celebration for Sedgebrook residents began after the bells rang for a coronation service at St Lawrence’s Church.

People then headed to the Grange field, which was the site for the picnic and fete.

Jenny Stuart with a coronation cake.

Jenny Stuart, a village resident, said: “Jorge’s Fine Foods and Manor Farm Bakery did a roaring trade along with stalls, free children’s games and competitions, raffle and pimms and prosecco bar, treasure hunt and skittles.

“The manor gardens were also open for villagers to enjoy.

A raffle was held on the day.

“An auction for a glamping holiday raised £101 with thanks to Andy and Lisa Burgess and the fabulous Coronation Cake by Joe Cleghorn was auctioned for £10.

“Proceeds from the stalls and auction raised over £500 towards essential work on the fabric of the church, and the proceeds of the bar were for the social club.

Some delicious coronation cakes.

The residents of Sedgebrook celebrated the coronation with a picnic and fete.

Games were held throughout the day.

“Many thanks to all who helped in so many ways and gave so generously.”