A lifesaving defibrillator has been installed in a village pub after residents raised money for the machine to be installed following a death in the village.

The defibrillator was installed at The Cholmeley Arms in Burton Le Coggles, after villagers requested last year in a parish meeting that a machine should be available in the village.

With the help of the Margaret Brown Trust, based in the village, the money was raised for the machine.

Where the debibrillator has been installed. Photo courtsey of Whitfield Benson (60647029)

Lizzie Loring, a member of the Burton Le Coggles Parish Meeting, said: "The village has really come together since together and has become a lot more active.

"Because of the death in the village it was thought if there was a defibrillator the person might have survived.

"That's why people thought it would be a worthy cause and for a rural community it's much more important that we have a lifesaving machine."

Lizzie said she would like to thank the public who helped the raise the money, the Margaret Brown Trust and also The Cholmeley Arms for having the defibrillator installed in the village.