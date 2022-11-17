Residents from Ancaster are gearing up for the Christmas season by creating a window advent calendar throughout the village.

The 'walk-it' advent calendar will involve 24 houses in Ancaster decorating their windows, and from December 1, each day a new window will be opened or lit up like a advent calendar.

The idea came from Lotti Heidi Thomas, who lives in the village.

A window from 2021's village advent calendar. Photo courtesy of Lotti Heidi Thomas (60727327)

She said: "The idea of the 'walk-it' advent calender came to me during 2020, the first year of lockdown. I had seen this done before in Germany and Switzerland.

"I thought we could all do with something positive, and what's better than the good news of Christmas!

"These windows should really be quite special, creative and bright and something to bring joy."

A window from 2021's village advent calendar. Photo courtesy of Lotti Heidi Thomas (60727289)

Last year the window décor was based on a Christmas carol or any other Christmas songs.

This year the theme will either be Christmas films or different Christmas traditions.

Lotti added: "Normally the people whose turn it is to light up the window also offer some refreshments for one to two hours in the evening, but that was not possible during Covid.

A window from 2021's village advent calendar. Photo courtesy of Lotti Heidi Thomas (60727333)

"Maybe it could be tried this year and it would be a nice way to get to know the village!"

Lotti hopes to create a "round walk" for the advent calendar, so it goes from one end to the other side of the village.

To get involved in the advent calendar contact Lotti on her Facebook at www.facebook.com/lottiht.

She is in need of four more volunteers for the advent calendar.