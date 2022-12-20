The people of Colsterworth and surrounding villages have worked together to offer some "Christmas love" to migrant children during the season of giving.

Reverend Neil Griffiths, vicar of Colsterworth Parish Church, put out an appeal to ask people to donate goodies to the migrant children who are currently in residence at the Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel.

Goodies have been piling up at the church following the appeal.

The goodie bags created to send to the migrant children. (61448418)

Revd Griffiths said: "The plan was to create a gift bag for each of the 80 plus children and that each bag would contain, something sweet to eat, a notebook and some pens or pencils and a game to play with or a book to read.

“In the end we were able to put together 90 gift bags, and these were delivered to the hotel today (December 20).

"We also have plenty of items left over which will be parcelled up and delivered in the New Year."

The Christmas bags will be given out to the children on Christmas day.

Revd Griffiths concluded: "What better way to share our Christmas cheer than to give gifts to those who most need them."