Denton Primary School celebrates 300 years of history

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:15, 05 July 2020

Staff and pupils at a small village primary school have been celebrating its 300th anniversary.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic cutting short celebrations, pupils at Denton Primary School hope to mark the momentous occasion with an open afternoon and tea party in the new academic year.

Some of the children that are currently attending school are using the log books that detail the school’s history to create their own entries related to Covid-19.

