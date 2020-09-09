A village primary school near Grantham has closed today (Wednesday) after a confirmed case of Covid-19 was reported.

In a letter to parents, children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 at Croxton Kerrial Primary School have been told to stay at home for 14 days following guidance from Public Health England (PHE).

The school has closed for a deep clean of the premises, the letter stated.

Coronavirus.

All other year groups are expected to return tomorrow but parents have been warned that it may be necessary to remain closed for a longer period depending on advice from PHE.

The letter states: "Keeping our children and families, staff and local community safe is our priority.

"It's vital that we follow Government guidance and the advice from the local Public Health England health protection team.

"We fully appreciate that this will be worrying and difficult for you and your family."

After being contacted by the Journal, chair of governors Helen Sykes confirmed that the school are taking all the neccessary precautions.

She added: "We can confirm that an individual at Croxton Kerrial CE Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Keeping our pupils, staff and local communities safe is our highest priority. We have

followed government guidance and taken all of the necessary precautions to prevent the

spread of the virus and protect our pupils and staff.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England’s Local Health Protection Team."

A Leicestershire County Council spokesperson added: “All schools that have reported cases of Covid-19 have taken appropriate action and are liaising with Public Health England. The safety of pupils is paramount and we urge parents to be vigilant in checking for any symptoms using government guidance.”

More information can be found by visiting: www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-stay-at-home-guidance