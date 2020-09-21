A village primary school near Grantham has closed for two weeks after a 'key member of staff' tested positive for Covid-19.

Pupils and staff at Cranwell Primary School were told to isolate for two weeks as of Friday.

Pupils in one 'class bubble' at the schoolwere already self-isolating after being sent home last Wednesday following another confirmed case of coronavirus.

An illustration of the coronavirus (41984555)

In an email to parents, a school spokesperson said: "We have been informed that we have a third positive case of Covid-19 within the school.

"This third case is a key member of staff and so, with the support the Local Health Protection Team, we have decided to close the school for two weeks."

All children can return to school on Monday, October 5 unless they are displaying symptoms.

The identity of the staff member was not disclosed due to confidential reasons.