A village primary school has been rewarded with a Bronze Eco-School award.

The school council at Caythorpe Primary has been working on gaining the Eco-School accreditation, which is a step towards the highly acclaimed Green Flag.

The Year 3 and 4 pupils first became inspired to take more care of their environment when they went on a residential to the Stibbington Environmental Education Centre, an award-winning eco centre. Stibbington’s ethos encourages all residential visitors to take part in eco action and to learn about sustainable lifestyles.

Caythorpe Primary School earn Bronze Eco-School Award status. (44502814)

School staff looked to empower their children to drive change and improve their environmental awareness in order to eventually achieve the top award of the international Eco-School Green Flag.

The Eco-School initiative develops pupils’ skills raises environmental awareness and aims to improve the school environment.

To gain the award, the school council set up an environmental committee of enthusiastic ‘eco-warriors’ who then carried out a review of the school’s environmental performance with the help of willing parent volunteers.

Aspects reviewed included energy and water usage, biodiversity, the school grounds and healthy living. Using the information, the school council then created an action plan including all views and ideas.

Deputy head Helen Hunt said: “I was really impressed with the children’s enthusiasm with the project.”