A school was forced to shut after it was left without water.

Claypole Primary School called for parents to collect children on Thursday morning saying it could not remain open without running water.

It later tweeted that the water was back on.

The problem was part of a wider issue affecting Stubton and the surrounding area. Customers experienced a loss of water pressure.

Anglian Water's website explained that some people in the area might also have cloudy water.

In a statement directed to customers it said: "We're really sorry but some customers in Stubton & Surrounding Areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"Following an earlier issue, supplies have now been restored and our water mains are beginning to return to normal. During this time, customers may still experience lower than usual pressure or no water at all whilst the mains completely refill."

Tests were continuing to be carried out on the water network to check it was back working as it should be.