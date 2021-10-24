More news, no ads

Youngsters at a village primary school have been enjoying their new revamped play area.

The outdoor area at The Bythams Primary School, on Creeton Road, has been transformed with a new sandpit, astro turf, play equipment and facilities and garden sheds.

The school near Castle Bytham has 93 pupils.

Castle Bytham primary schoolchildren. (52225489)

Julia Miner, school administrator, said the outdoor area had been in need of a long-awaited revamp.

She added: “The old play area needed updating and so we decided to invest in a few changes and a revamp.”

The play area was updated over the summer holidays ready for pupils to return to school last month (September).

Julia added: “The pupils have been really delighted with the new play area.

“They particularly enjoy playing in the sandpit.”