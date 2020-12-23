Home   News   Article

Grantham area primary school children unleased their creativity in the run up to Christmas

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 11:27, 23 December 2020
 | Updated: 11:29, 23 December 2020

Youngsters at a village school unleashed their creativity during a busy Christmas week.

To ensure children had a wonderful Christmas after a difficult year, St Gilbert’s School, in Pointon, held a virtual Christmas fair with raffles for the children and adults.

Class bubbles also watched an online pantomime and were paid a socially-distanced visit by Santa Claus.

Santa visited the school, socially distanced of course. (43630406)
Last Wednesday was their ‘Bubble Christmas Party Day’ with the theme of ‘dress to impress’, which included party games and food.

The next day they held a Christingle service in bubbles via Zoom so parents could join in, and produced a ‘Straw and Order’ Nativity performance for DVD with the whole school contributing.

The children would normally go to local care homes and sing as part of the Hearts for Homes project, but instead they have drawn pictures inside hearts which will be distributed, along with their Nativity DVD and a St Gilbert’s tea towel, to care homes.

Pointon held a Christmas raffle (43630388)Pointon held a Christmas raffle (43630391)Tea towels were given as part of the Hearts for Homes campaign (43630394)The pupils made Christmas tree decorations (43630400)Jam Jar Tombola (43630403)Homemade decorations were made (43630409)Pointon pupils got creative for Christmas (43630412)The pupils made pom pom robin decorations (43630415)
