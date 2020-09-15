A member of staff at a village school near Grantham is self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Barkston and Syston Primary School, where the support staff member worked, will remain open after seeking advice from health officials.

In a statement to the Journal, Rebecca Lyon, headteacher at Barkston and Syston, confirmed that the school is taking all the appropriate guidance and pupils, their families and staff remain the main priority.

A support staff member has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

She said: "Early this morning we were notified by a member of support staff that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

"As a result, we have liaised closely with our local Health Protection Team and have taken and followed the appropriate guidance.

"They have advised that no further action is necessary and that no other members of staff or children need to self-isolate other than the member of staff in question for 14 days.

"Even though no further action is currently required, we are committed to being as open and transparent as possible about any confirmed instances of Covid-19 within the school community. Pupils, their families and our staff team continue to remain our absolute priority."

Andy Fox, consultant in public health at Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), added: "As of this morning, Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is working with 11 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus. All schools are taking the appropriate action, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution."

Year 7 pupils at the King's School, Grantham, are also self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.