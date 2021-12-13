Pupils at a village primary school have added and subtracted their way to an international maths trophy, eclipsing schools from 22 countries.

A team from Corby Glen Community Primary School were announced as winners of the Numberfit Mathematics World Cup, via an online awards ceremony, on Thursday.

More than 100,000 pupils took part, with Team Moore/Thunberg, from Brambling class, finishing top of the pile with 967 points, 12 clear of their closest challengers.

The winning Moore/Thunberg team with teacher Matthew Johnston

The team was named after Captain Tom Moore and environmental activist Greta Thunberg - each table in the class is named after an inspirational figure.

All children in the Year 4 and 5 class received certificates, with the winning team receiving medals and the coveted trophy.

Next up, the team is looking for further honours in the Numberfit Galactic Cup.

https://youtu.be/_KAvLUDsDKE

"They pushed themselves and showed terrific teamwork and application," said Matthew Johnston, the school's maths lead.

"Not only was it a great event to take part in for both their mathematical learning, but also their mental and physical wellbeing.

"Because of this, the children took an immense amount of enjoyment and satisfaction from taking part."

Pupils are presented with the trophy during the online award ceremony

Corby Glenn Community Primary School has enjoyed a good couple of weeks, with the trophy coming hot on the heels of a 'good' Ofsted rating from a recent inspection.

The interactive competition combined physical activities with mathematical challenges.

In teams, the children took on physical challenges, based upon the premise of ‘Simon Says'.

More than 100,000 pupils took part in the Numberfit Mathematics World Cup from 22 countries

If successful they were then allowed to completed one of their mathematical challenges, with points awarded for speed, accuracy and sportsmanship.

Brainteasers included. 'last year my plant was 8cm tall, it has now grown eight times taller. How tall is my plant now?' and sums such as 83 x 3 = ? and 21 x 8= ?.

"To have our pupils crowned number one in the world was the icing on the cake," Mr Johnston added.

"We are extremely proud of their efforts and look forward to tackling the next round in the Galactic Cup."