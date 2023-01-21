A village walking group has been set up to support peoples' wellness.

Mary Leggett, a community coordinator within the Lincolnshire Co-operative, met with the Long Bennington Patient Particiption Group (PPG) to see how the Co-op could support them.

The idea of wellbeing walks came up and after training, risk assessments and maps were planned out, the group had their first walk on Wednesday, January 18.

Members of the Long Bennington wellbeing walk group. Photo: Mary Leggett (61977766)

Mary's role is to support the walk leaders, who underwent training provided by the Lincolnshire Co-op, and attend walks if she is needed.

She said: "The first outing of the Long Bennington walk was a great success! We had five members of the public join us, and another lady eager to join on the next one.

"Taking part in walks such as this gives a boost to your fitness levels and general wellbeing.

One of the views from the walk. Photo: Mary Leggett (61977780)

"Regular walking can help in weight management, reducing high blood pressure, improving your mental health and your sleep quality.

"These walks also are a great way to meet new people and reduce isolation. Here at the Lincolnshire Co-op we are striving to have a friendly short group walk accessible to all, close to where they live."

The walks are run by member of the Long Bennington Medical Centre and one members of the PPG.

The group is free to join and "all you do is turn up on the day and take part", added Mary.

Walks will be held on the third Wednesday of each month, and the next one will be held on Wednesday, February 15.

Members should meet at the Long Bennington Medical surgery at 11.15am.

The Co-op runs over 50 volunteer-led walks across Lincolnshire and Newark, under the national Ramblers Wellbeing Walks scheme.

Three walks also take part in the Grantham area including:

Manners Street Community Rooms on Wednesdays at 1pm.

Wyndham Park on Fridays at 10:30am.

Hammond Pavillion, Old Lincoln Road on Mondays at 10am.

The group is always looking for volunteer walk leaders. To get involved email wellbeingwalks@lincolnshire.coop.