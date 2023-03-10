A village country store is "excited" that it is expanding as it is set to open a farm shop in its shop.

The Country Store, in Leadenham, is set to open a farm shop within its existing store.

This comes as the Leadenham Farm Shop is due to close at the end of the month after 20 years.

The Country Store in Leadenham is excited to be expanding. (62912713)

When Lynsey Hampshire, owner of the Country Store, heard the Leadenham Farm Shop was closing, she asked the owners if it would be alright to open a farm shop in her store to continue for its customers and they were "more than happy" for her to, said Lynsey.

She added: "We are going to re-jig the layout so we can have farm produce in here and pretty much continue what the Leadenham Farm Shop did.

"When you live in a village, it is nice to have amenities like this and I think locals appreciate something on their doorstep.

"Especially for the older generation, when they lose something like the farm shop it leaves them with a big gap.

"It means a lot to us to try and keep a service going for people like it always has been."

The Country Store hopes to open the farm shop at the end of March while they prepare the store.