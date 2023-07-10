A village event will raise money for schools in the area.

The Great Vale Show will take place on Saturday, August 27, at Hose Village Hall and funds raised will be donated to Clawson Hose and Harby Schools and also Hose Village Hall.

Parachutists will open the show, and much more will take place across the day.

There will be a dog show, vintage cars and tractors on display, fairground rides and also a farrier display.

Visitors can take part in the inter village tug of war and can also enjoy train rides along the day.

For food and drink, there will be Macmillan coffee morning taking place, as well as a barbecue and a beer tent.

There will also be a craft fair and trade stands.

Gates open at 10.30am and it costs £3 for adults, £1.50 for children and under five’s get in for free.